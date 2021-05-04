Clarius Group LLC Purchases 115 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,475.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $982.30 and a 52 week high of $1,524.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,418.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,240.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

