Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

