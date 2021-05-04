Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

