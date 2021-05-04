Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,704,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

