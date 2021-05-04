Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the first quarter worth $596,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,637,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWS stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Jaws Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

