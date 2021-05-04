Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.57.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

