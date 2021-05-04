Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $771.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.