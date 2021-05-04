Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 107,420 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WOW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

