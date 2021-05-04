Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.72.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.