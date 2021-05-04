Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $286.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.42.

Shares of LII opened at $339.98 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $348.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

