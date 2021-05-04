Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CENX opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

