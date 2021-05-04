Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEN shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Adyen

