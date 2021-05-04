Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.