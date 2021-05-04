Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ELEZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ELEZF stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Endesa has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

