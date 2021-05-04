GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reissued a sell rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Shares of GSX opened at $29.71 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18 and a beta of -0.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GSX Techedu
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
