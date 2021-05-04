Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (BXMT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 77.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 60.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 350,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

