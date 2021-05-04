Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,593.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,420,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

