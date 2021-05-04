TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TSRI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. TSR has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

