TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of TSRI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. TSR has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.
TSR Company Profile
