Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

