$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $3,317,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 128.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,672,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

