Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.12 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

