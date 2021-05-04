Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

