Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

