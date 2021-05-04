Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,655,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 489,919 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

