Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

