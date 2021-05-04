Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.45.

AVNT opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Avient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

