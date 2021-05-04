Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $161.41 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $165.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.