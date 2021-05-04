Joan E. Dickinson Purchases 800 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) EVP Joan E. Dickinson acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPB shares. Stephens began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.