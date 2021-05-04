ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

