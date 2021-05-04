Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

