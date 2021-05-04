Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,369.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.