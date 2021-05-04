KBC Group NV Sells 14,045 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,045 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

