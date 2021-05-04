KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $213.71 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

