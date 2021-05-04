Signify Health (SGFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGFY opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

