The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cheesecake Factory have outperformed the industry year to date. The outperformance is likely to continue in the near term as the company reported solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line improved year over year. Comps at Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the quarter increased 2.8% year over year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its off-premise business model. Sales at off premise business model have exceeded pre-pandemic levels . It also continues to perform well in the delivery channel. This along with focus on initiatives like contactless menu, operational changes and other technology upgrades bodes well. Although the company is witnessing dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols, it has reopened almost majority of its restaurants during the reported quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.65.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

