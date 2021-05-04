USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 189,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

