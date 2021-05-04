USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
