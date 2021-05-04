Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

NNOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

