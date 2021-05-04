Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.18 ($140.21).

EPA SAF opened at €124.76 ($146.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.80. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

