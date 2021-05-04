Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

