Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

