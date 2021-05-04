Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.