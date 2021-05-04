Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

