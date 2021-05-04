Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

