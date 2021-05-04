KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $428.65 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.92 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.04 and a 200-day moving average of $429.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

