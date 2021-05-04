Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

ABMD opened at $308.64 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.69 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

