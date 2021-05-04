AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

