AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 51,809 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

