Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,270,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NYSE:BJ opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,226 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,451 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

