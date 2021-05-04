NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of NetScout Systems worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

