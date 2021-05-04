Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,000 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.